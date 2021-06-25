Sageworth Trust Co Invests $92,000 in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 546 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Heska by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Heska stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,043. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $81.98 and a 52-week high of $233.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -269.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.