Sageworth Trust Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,388. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $193.93 and a one year high of $284.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

