Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

