Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,211 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,086,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $361.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.39. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $362.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,140,160 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.