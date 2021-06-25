Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.