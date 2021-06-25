Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $466,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after buying an additional 598,760 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after buying an additional 2,403,524 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Vale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,594,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vale by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,353,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

NYSE:VALE opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

