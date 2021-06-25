Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 629,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 808.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 325,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 289,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

