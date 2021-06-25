Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,916 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $133.63 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,891. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

