Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Northland Securities raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Shares of STX opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

