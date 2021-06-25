Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 164,946 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,946 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 355,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,676,000 after buying an additional 93,515 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $136.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

