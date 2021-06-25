Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 430.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 48,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,314 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.04. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

