Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,861 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 18.9% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $317,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.55. 8,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,678. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $103.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

