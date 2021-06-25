Scotiabank Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$173.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$173.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$167.22.

Shares of TSU opened at C$160.51 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$57.62 and a 52 week high of C$164.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 6.4499997 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

