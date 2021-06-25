Seaport Global Securities Increases NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $47.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price objective increased by Seaport Global Securities from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

