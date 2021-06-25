Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

