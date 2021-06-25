Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $251.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after purchasing an additional 141,696 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,874 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

