SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $21.65

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $21.05. SecureWorks shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 1.11.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
