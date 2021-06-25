Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,448 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of PagerDuty worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $308,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,475. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.