Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kaman by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kaman by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kaman by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kaman by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $59.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

