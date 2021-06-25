Sei Investments Co. Has $2.52 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

