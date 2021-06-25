Sei Investments Co. Has $2.60 Million Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 262.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 195,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after buying an additional 475,756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,909,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Truist increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

