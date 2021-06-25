Sei Investments Co. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of MTX opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

