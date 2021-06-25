Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,535,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $111.51 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

