Sei Investments Co. Sells 43,699 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,699 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of HollyFrontier worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 46.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

