SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $72,825,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 818,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 570,813 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33,888.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

