Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.57.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.