Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott Acquires 2,035 Shares

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $101,933.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,639.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arthur S. Wolcott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Arthur S. Wolcott bought 416 shares of Seneca Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.42 per share, with a total value of $19,310.72.

NASDAQ SENEA traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $463.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $62.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

