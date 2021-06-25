Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,183,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 441,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $416,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,407. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.