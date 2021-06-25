ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 113.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 584.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,678 shares of company stock worth $17,437,589 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.32.

NOW stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,817. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.09, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

