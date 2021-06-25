SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $38,147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,732,000 after acquiring an additional 390,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CZR shares. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

