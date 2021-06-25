SG Americas Securities LLC Has $11.54 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of The AES worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at $86,850,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after buying an additional 1,161,618 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The AES during the fourth quarter worth $17,216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after acquiring an additional 680,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The AES by 84.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 603,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AES opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

