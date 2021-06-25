SG Americas Securities LLC Has $15.08 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 27.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 328,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,508 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 14.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $301.84 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $305.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.44.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

