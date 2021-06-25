SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $333.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.71. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $334.38.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

