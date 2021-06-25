Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Up to $96.35

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.35, but opened at $99.00. Shake Shack shares last traded at $97.53, with a volume of 2,643 shares.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

