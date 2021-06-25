Shawn Henry Sells 7,451 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $253.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $258.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

