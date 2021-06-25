Shoals Technologies Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,693 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,475% compared to the typical daily volume of 171 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

SHLS opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.97. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

