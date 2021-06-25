Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,478.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 115.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,552.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,221.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

