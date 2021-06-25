Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)

Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Rua Life Sciences stock opened at GBX 120.83 ($1.58) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55. Rua Life Sciences has a one year low of GBX 80.70 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Rua Life Sciences Company Profile

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

