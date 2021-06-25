Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €50.90 ($59.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €47.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €50.48 ($59.39).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

