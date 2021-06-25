Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Increased to $313.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $313.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.56.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $251.35 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.51.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

