Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $25.92

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.92, but opened at $26.72. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 111 shares.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.62 million and a P/E ratio of -66.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $129,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.