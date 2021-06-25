Silver Rock Financial LP Acquires New Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 0.64% of Marquee Raine Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

NASDAQ:MRAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

