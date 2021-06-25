Silver Rock Financial LP Invests $1.16 Million in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,400,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TINV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.07. 2,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,378. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.36.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

