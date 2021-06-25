Silver Rock Financial LP Takes $5.94 Million Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in two (NYSE:TWOA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. TWO makes up approximately 1.1% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in TWO during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in TWO during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,040,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TWO during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,417,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TWO alerts:

NYSE TWOA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. 43,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,784. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. two has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for two (NYSE:TWOA).

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.