SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 133,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in SITE Centers by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 483.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 182,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,926. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

