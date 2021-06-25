SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.
In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:SITC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,926. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
See Also: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.