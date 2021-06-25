Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,426,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 632,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 60,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 299,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.09 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

