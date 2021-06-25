Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440–0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.76 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140–0.130 EPS.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $72.42. 3,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.95. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.81.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $405,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,955,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,515 shares of company stock worth $23,032,426 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

