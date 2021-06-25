Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 2,666 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. 4,534,934 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.83.

