Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 301.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 2.51% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBDR. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $10,185,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 481,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 119,244 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,539,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,487,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $352,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DBDR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,663. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

