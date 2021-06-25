Smith Moore & CO. Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 325,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNRH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 41,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,779. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

